Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 13.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 67.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 4.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.7% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 116,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,417,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 2.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $118.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -988.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.13 and a 52 week high of $179.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.49.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $1.08. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $844.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Sanderson Farms’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total value of $88,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,058.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Bierbusse sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $198,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAFM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.63.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

