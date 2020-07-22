Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,012 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 3.6% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 21,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 175,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.7% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 21,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. HSBC increased their target price on Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

In other news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 34,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $614,564.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $284,434.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,249 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SLB opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51, a P/E/G ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 2.11.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.