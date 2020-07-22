SDL (LON:SDL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $513.88

SDL plc (LON:SDL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $513.88 and traded as high as $530.00. SDL shares last traded at $528.00, with a volume of 150,973 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of SDL in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SDL from GBX 585 ($7.20) to GBX 495 ($6.09) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 504.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 513.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.22 million and a PE ratio of 25.02.

In related news, insider Gordon Stuart purchased 4,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 474 ($5.83) per share, for a total transaction of £19,680.48 ($24,219.15).

About SDL (LON:SDL)

SDL plc provides content management and language translation services. It operates through Language Services, Language Technologies, and Global Content Technologies segments. The company offers translation services; enterprise, desktop, and statistical machine translation technologies; and content and knowledge management technologies.

