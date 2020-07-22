SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 28,125 Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 809.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,125 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $5,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 4th quarter valued at $78,985,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 4th quarter valued at $70,156,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 1st quarter valued at $63,674,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,430,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,203,000 after acquiring an additional 389,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 754,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,728,000 after acquiring an additional 361,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 64,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $12,198,198.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $1,181,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 405,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,580,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,534 shares of company stock valued at $40,460,572. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DOCU opened at $201.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.41. Docusign Inc has a 52 week low of $43.13 and a 52 week high of $217.00.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.12 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Docusign from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Docusign in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on Docusign from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Docusign in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Docusign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

