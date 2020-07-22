SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 30,510 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 136.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,510 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Paychex by 12.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 0.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 44,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Paychex by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 50,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Paychex by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 10,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $802,048.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 76,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,413.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $7,774,127.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,622,340.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 616,149 shares of company stock worth $45,164,779 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Shares of PAYX opened at $73.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.73. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $90.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.68 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

