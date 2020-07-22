SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 45,699 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 141.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,699 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,584,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $406,628,000 after acquiring an additional 137,837 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 418,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,401,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,183,000 after acquiring an additional 22,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,499,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Hologic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.28.

In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 190,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $9,735,066.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 4,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $245,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 248,838 shares of company stock worth $12,752,550. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $61.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.39 and its 200 day moving average is $49.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $62.38.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $756.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.10 million. Hologic had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

