SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 54,991 ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 2.06% of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF in the first quarter valued at $11,848,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 1,119.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 30,865 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF during the first quarter worth about $868,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF during the second quarter worth about $326,000.

Get ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF alerts:

Shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF stock opened at $81.08 on Wednesday. ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $84.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.72.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.