SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Murphy USA worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MUSA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth about $47,876,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 31.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 561,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,379,000 after buying an additional 134,777 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter worth about $10,270,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 11.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,183,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,805,000 after buying an additional 118,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 21.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 617,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,087,000 after buying an additional 110,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $134.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Murphy USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.75 and a fifty-two week high of $137.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.53.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 31.86%. Murphy USA’s revenue was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MUSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $130.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

