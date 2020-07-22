SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,301 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.22% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.55. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $18.52.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $93.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corcept Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $471,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $633,900. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.