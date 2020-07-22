SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 932.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 35,153 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $5,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 35.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the first quarter worth $45,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $170.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.15. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $60.93 and a 52-week high of $178.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.07). Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $431.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $157.00 to $126.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaredge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.47.

In other news, VP Lior Handelsman sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.65, for a total value of $977,568.90. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $1,013,959.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,025,059.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,596 shares of company stock worth $10,503,313. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.