SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.04 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

SYK opened at $192.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.66 and its 200-day moving average is $189.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total transaction of $1,410,385.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,809.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total value of $1,917,419.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,670 shares of company stock worth $5,775,251. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays lowered Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Stryker from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.23.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

