SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.14 Million Position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,507 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,132 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $285.88 on Wednesday. RingCentral Inc has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $299.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.54 and its 200-day moving average is $234.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $267.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

RNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $236.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.92.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 48,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $12,910,526.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,214,845.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $132,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,849,029.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,535 shares of company stock worth $26,291,337. Company insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

