SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.40 Million Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 1,700.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,371 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

NYSE:MOH opened at $181.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.17. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.85 and a fifty-two week high of $196.52.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 40.87%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $308,174.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.46, for a total value of $311,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cowen upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $206.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.57.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.