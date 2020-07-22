SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 239.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 93,718 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 21,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 33.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 6.0% in the first quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 5.8% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB opened at $30.96 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

