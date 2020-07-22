SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.59 Million Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,912 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.19% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at $256,968,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 367.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,349,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,340,000 after buying an additional 1,846,455 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,882,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,295,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,452,000 after buying an additional 784,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at $21,684,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $67.99 on Wednesday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $71.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.07 and a 200-day moving average of $52.27.

