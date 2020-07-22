SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.95 Million Holdings in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,248 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

PEAK opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.98. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.36 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PEAK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James cut Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

