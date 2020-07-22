SG Americas Securities LLC Has $5.10 Million Stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $5,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of AON by 1.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,234,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,504,565,000 after buying an additional 277,122 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,345,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,773,000 after purchasing an additional 722,044 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in AON by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,278,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,087 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in AON by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,352,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in AON by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,557,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,202,000 after purchasing an additional 879,207 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on AON. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on AON from $232.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AON currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.27.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 70,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $195.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,650,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Y. Woo sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.80, for a total value of $118,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,850 shares of company stock worth $560,250. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON opened at $206.22 on Wednesday. Aon PLC has a 52-week low of $143.93 and a 52-week high of $238.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.96 and its 200-day moving average is $196.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 63.91% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. AON’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Story: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon PLC (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.