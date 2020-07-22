SG Americas Securities LLC Has $5.33 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 84.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 148,235 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 6,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys stock opened at $199.69 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $204.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.98. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.05, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $861.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.52 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $948,995.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,578 shares in the company, valued at $33,590,235.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 15,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $3,062,277.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,311.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,755 shares of company stock worth $20,153,822. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Synopsys from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Synopsys from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.