SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 99.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.40% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWA. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,697,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,673,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,893,000 after acquiring an additional 662,185 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,414,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1,098.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 231,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 212,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,145,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,885,000 after acquiring an additional 177,890 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWA opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.18. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $23.54.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

