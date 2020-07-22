SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,283 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.64% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,152,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 39,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 521.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWW opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $48.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.64 and a 200 day moving average of $35.75.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

