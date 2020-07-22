SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $5,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWU. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 44,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 482.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 19,245 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $34.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.54.

