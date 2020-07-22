SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 13,597 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. G.Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.71.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $161,864.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total transaction of $1,378,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,745,994.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,082 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $145.01 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $146.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.91 and a 200 day moving average of $132.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.