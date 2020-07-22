SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 6,369 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,435,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,630 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 40.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,390,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,195 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,500,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 252.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,063,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,202,000 after purchasing an additional 761,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 640,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,256,000 after purchasing an additional 360,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 10,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $825,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 46,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,814,866.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey P. Julien sold 9,150 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $746,457.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,865.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,420 in the last three months. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $73.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.38. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.39 and a 200-day moving average of $75.56.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Raymond James from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

