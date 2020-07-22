SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 754.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETFC opened at $54.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.27. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $57.30.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.59 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 15.84%. E*TRADE Financial’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. E*TRADE Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.61.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

