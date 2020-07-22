SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 79.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 198,154 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 622.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 62.5% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 64.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 57.4% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Skelton sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total transaction of $603,170.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $129,052.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,789.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,565. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.87.

Prologis stock opened at $97.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Prologis Inc has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $99.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.45 million. Prologis had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

