SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 11,209 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,209 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,497,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $104,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $91.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.17. WEC Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.84 and a 200-day moving average of $92.80.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WEC. Barclays decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. CSFB decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

