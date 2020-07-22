SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 20,793 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,284 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,793 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.27% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 150,001 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TCBI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.88.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average of $36.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $64.88.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.13 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 9.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

