SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,571 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,447 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of F5 Networks worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the second quarter worth about $794,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the second quarter worth about $3,260,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 58.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 61.9% in the second quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 56.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 941 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $36,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,150,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Bevier sold 1,740 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.88, for a total transaction of $245,131.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,305.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,078,134. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FFIV opened at $154.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.08 and a 200 day moving average of $130.22. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $155.81.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $583.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on FFIV shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $144.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.15.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.