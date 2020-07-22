SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 64,938 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,875 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 64,938 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Exelon by 29.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 3.7% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 7,518 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 0.3% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 107,419 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 19.7% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,820 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 36,235 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exelon from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Exelon from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

NYSE:EXC opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.46. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $50.54.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.