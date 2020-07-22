SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 695,760 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 85.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 695,760 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at about $3,718,000. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 77,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 105.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth about $2,137,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.49, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day moving average of $46.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $873.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $115,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,004.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $482,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,472.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XRAY. Barrington Research cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Evercore ISI raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

