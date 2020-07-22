SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 845,931 Shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 62.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 845,931 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO alerts:

Shares of MBT opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.15. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $9.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.20 by ($3.21). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 128.57% and a net margin of 10.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BCS lowered shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

About Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.