SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 79.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,156,978 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.34% of United States Oil Fund worth $15,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USO. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $3,777,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $437,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in United States Oil Fund by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,536,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,259 shares in the last quarter.

USO opened at $29.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.68. United States Oil Fund LP has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $106.56.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

