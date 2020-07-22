Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Simon Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.41.

NYSE:SPG opened at $60.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.18. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($1.47). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 68.08% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Glyn Aeppel bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,008.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 273.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 36.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

