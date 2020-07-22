Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,798 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIRI. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.01.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 84,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $474,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 515,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 153.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.