Skyline (SKY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Skyline to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.88 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. Skyline has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $37.03.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKY. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Skyline from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Skyline from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Skyline from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About Skyline

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

