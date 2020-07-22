Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 541.3% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In related news, Director P Mcglade David sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $2,924,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,495,835. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Charter Equity raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $137.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.50 and a 200-day moving average of $111.18. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $139.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $766.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.10 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.