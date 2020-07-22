SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SLG. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of SL Green Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $47.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.83.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $314.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.95 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Stephen L. Green sold 34,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $1,969,282.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 353.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 21,068 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 75,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,869,000 after purchasing an additional 109,198 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

