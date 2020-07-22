Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,394.38

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,394.38 and traded as high as $1,495.00. Smiths Group shares last traded at $1,486.00, with a volume of 397,055 shares changing hands.

SMIN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.00) to GBX 1,530 ($18.83) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,450 ($17.84) to GBX 1,435 ($17.66) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,370 ($16.86) to GBX 1,490 ($18.34) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.00) to GBX 1,500 ($18.46) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,560.71 ($19.21).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,367.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,394.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion and a PE ratio of 23.66.

In other Smiths Group news, insider George Buckley acquired 1,029 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,215 ($14.95) per share, with a total value of £12,502.35 ($15,385.61).

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

