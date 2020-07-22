Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.80

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.80 and traded as high as $30.16. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile shares last traded at $29.58, with a volume of 524,500 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotiabank lowered Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.68 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Research analysts forecast that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 217.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 750,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 514,646 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 258.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 517,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,646,000 after purchasing an additional 373,230 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 1,098.4% during the 1st quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 299,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 274,600 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,885,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,523,000 after purchasing an additional 253,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 219,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

