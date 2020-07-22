Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.66

Shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.66 and traded as high as $7.09. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 81,300 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $13.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Sonoma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.41% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA)

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and markets solutions for the treatment of chronic skin conditions and advanced tissue care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream indicated to relieve and manage the burning and itching associated with various skin conditions.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.