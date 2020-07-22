Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 68.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 231,387 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Southern by 421.9% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,807 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Southern by 5,946.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 24,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 23,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. 58.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $54.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.90. The company has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.42.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.28.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $108,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,262.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,970,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,963,208.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,590 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

