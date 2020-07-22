SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 58.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,995 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 138,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 764.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 51,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 45,469 shares during the last quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 89.5% during the second quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 296,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,475,000 after buying an additional 140,074 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 82,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 13,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SJNK opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.35. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.21.

