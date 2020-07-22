SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $171.07

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $171.07 and last traded at $170.87, with a volume of 278435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.12.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

