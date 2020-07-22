St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) PT Lowered to GBX 450

St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) had its target price lowered by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 485 ($5.97) to GBX 450 ($5.54) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on St. Modwen Properties from GBX 530 ($6.52) to GBX 475 ($5.85) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 548.75 ($6.75).

Get St. Modwen Properties alerts:

Shares of SMP opened at GBX 354.50 ($4.36) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 351.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 400.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.53, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.33 million and a PE ratio of 15.69. St. Modwen Properties has a 1 year low of GBX 3.35 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 539 ($6.63).

About St. Modwen Properties

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It develops land for residential, employment, leisure, retail, and education purposes, as well as uses green infrastructure and community facilities; and industrial and logistics projects.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for St. Modwen Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Modwen Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.