Stagecoach Group’s (SGC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SGC. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.05) target price on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Stagecoach Group to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.46) to GBX 49 ($0.60) in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stagecoach Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 94.71 ($1.17).

Shares of SGC stock opened at GBX 50.45 ($0.62) on Wednesday. Stagecoach Group has a 12-month low of GBX 50.04 ($0.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 166.80 ($2.05). The firm has a market capitalization of $277.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 63.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.90.

About Stagecoach Group

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

