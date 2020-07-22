Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Acquires 553 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 235.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 788 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $294,639,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $8,070,972,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,417,828,000 after buying an additional 795,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,305,379,000 after buying an additional 563,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,138.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,778.78 and a 200 day moving average of $2,256.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,344.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,594.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. China International Capital increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,859.28.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

