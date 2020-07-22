State Street Corp Buys 228,877 Shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,521,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,877 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.32% of Luminex worth $42,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMNX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Luminex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Luminex by 22.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Luminex by 6,283.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Luminex during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Luminex by 16.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nancy Fairchild sold 69,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,622,323.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,581.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 86,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $2,709,764.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 461,819 shares of company stock valued at $15,528,094 in the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

Shares of Luminex stock opened at $37.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 4.00. Luminex Co. has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $40.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.50.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Luminex had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Luminex Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Luminex’s payout ratio is -171.43%.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

