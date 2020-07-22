Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 1,908.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,685 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth about $9,572,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Stericycle in the first quarter worth about $59,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barrington Research cut shares of Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Stericycle from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

In other news, EVP David W. Stahl sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $63,530.00. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $60.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -16.64, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.14. Stericycle Inc has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $67.94.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.27 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 10.08%. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stericycle Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

