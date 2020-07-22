Steven Madden (SHOO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Steven Madden to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $359.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Steven Madden to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SHOO stock opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average of $28.60. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $44.79. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHOO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Steven Madden from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Steven Madden has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

