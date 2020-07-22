Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,114 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,246% compared to the average daily volume of 157 put options.

In other news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $115,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,004.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $482,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,219 shares in the company, valued at $830,472.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after buying an additional 52,645 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 36,664 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,150,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,092,000 after buying an additional 51,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.02.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $873.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.00 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

